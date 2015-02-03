Feb 3 The Federal Reserve should delete the word
"patient" from its next policy statement, a top Fed official
said on Tuesday, which would give the central bank more
flexibility on when to raise interest rates.
St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said if the Fed
removes "patient" from its next policy statement in March, it
does not mean the central bank has to hike at the next meeting.
Removing the word at the next meeting gives the Fed better
"optionality", Bullard said.
Bullard is not a voting member on this year's policy-setting
committee.
