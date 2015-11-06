ST. LOUIS Nov 6 The worries about China and other global problems that caused the Fed to delay an interest rate hike in September have largely passed, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said on Friday, spelling out the arguments for a rate hike when the Fed meets next month.

Fear over a "hard landing" in China have decreased, Bullard said, with growth in the country still estimated at close to 7 percent and indexes of financial market stress now back to pre-market levels, Bullard said in a presentation to St. Louis-area financial advisers.

"What are the chances of a hard landing in China?...The probability of a hard landing in China is no higher today than it was earlier this year," when the Fed was progressing steadily towards higher rates, Bullard said.

Bullard supports a rate hike, and the likelihood of that happening next month got a jolt on Friday when new government data showed the economy added 271,000 jobs in October that pushed the unemployment rate down to 5 percent, a dramatic rebound from a weak reading in September.

Bullard's prepared remarks were released to the press before the payroll number, but he had already regarded U.S. labor markets as healthy.

"U.S. labor markets have largely normalized," Bullard said. In an interview with Reuters on Thursday he said in fact that the Fed may need to lay the groundwork for an eventual slowdown in job growth as the economy approaches full employment.

Other forces that had held the Fed back, including weak inflation, will also prove passing, Bullard said. As oil nears a stable low, inflation will no longer be held back by its steady fall. The dollar, meanwhile, has priced in several major events like quantitative easing in Europe that had forced it higher, also holding down U.S. prices.

"Everything else is already priced in, including expected (European Central Bank) QE and expected Fed normalization," he said. "Global policy divergence has already been priced into foreign exchange valuations."

Markets appear to be getting the message. Bullard said that by his estimate the market implied probability of a December hike is edging towards 80 percent. (Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)