WASHINGTON Nov 12 St. Louis Fed President James
Bullard, a prominent hawk who is ready to raise interest rates,
said the United States and other industrial nations may
nevertheless be entering an era of permanently low rates and
inflation that will require a rethink of monetary policy.
Bullard said his "monetarist background" continues to make
him nervous that inflation is about to erupt after years of Fed
monetary stimulus, and a "yearning" to return to the era where
the Fed had a well-established target rate that could be raised
and lowered as economic conditions required.
But analyzing both data among industrialized nations and
recent theoretical work, Bullard said there is a risk that seven
years of crisis policy have shifted expectations about future
interest rates and inflation so low that they are both
effectively mired near zero.
"Should we find ourselves in a persistent state of low
nominal interest rates and low inflation, some of our
fundamental assumptions about how U.S. monetary policy works may
have to be altered," Bullard said in remarks titled "Permazero"
which were prepared for delivery at a Cato Institute conference
on monetary policy.
Bullard's remarks have no immediate policy relevance for the
Fed. He supports raising interest rates, and said he still
regards the current zero policy "extreme" the country's low
unemployment rate.
But, at a think tank identified with libertarian and free
market ideas, he laid out a challenging interpretation of where
the U.S. and other industrial nations stand - with an outlook
similar to what Japan has faced during its long battle with
risks of deflation.
Based on the relationship between nominal interest rates,
inflation, and the real interest rate adjusted for inflation,
Bullard said it is possible an equilibrium has set in that will
be hard to break.
If true, he said, it could mean zero rates become common,
possibly leading to increased market volatility, and pressure to
make strategies like quantitative easing a regular feature of
Fed policy.
"During the past six years I have warned along with many
others that the committee's (zero interest rate policy) has put
the U.S. economy at considerable risk of future inflation,"
Bullard said. "After seven years, one might want to consider
other models."
