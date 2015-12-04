PHILADELPHIA Dec 4 It is time to raise U.S. interest rates and to begin shrinking the Federal Reserve's $4.5-trillion balance sheet, a top Fed official said on Friday, adding that policymakers may need to ditch some key assumptions if global inflation remains too low.

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said the central bank's employment and inflation goals have been met for an initial rate hike, while the "policy settings remain extreme."

Prudent policy, he said at a Philadelphia Fed conference, "suggests edging the policy rate and the balance sheet toward more normal levels."

But rates have remained low in most advanced economies, he said. If that persists it "may be leading us to an outcome with low nominal interest rates and low inflation that can last for a very long time," he said.

In that case, the Fed may need to consider lowering its 2-percent inflation target, and to stop telegraphing that policy will remain easy, Bullard added.

(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Diane Craft)