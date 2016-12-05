PHOENIX Dec 5 The policies outlined by
President-elect Donald Trump could boost the U.S. economy if
they improve productivity, St. Louis Federal Reserve President
James Bullard said on Monday.
Bullard said properly designed and executed policies to
boost infrastructure, modify regulations for some industries,
and overhaul the tax code "may have some impact ... if they are
directed towards improving medium-term U.S. productivity
growth."
Bullard views the U.S. economy as stuck in a low-growth rut,
and feels that the central bank only needs to raise interest
rates one more time before reaching what he regards as the
appropriate level for that low-growth environment.
The Fed's policy-setting committee is expected to raise
rates when it meets next week.
In remarks prepared for delivery at an event in Phoenix
sponsored by Arizona State University, Bullard said it is too
early to tell if the policies expected from the Trump
administration could move the economy to a different "regime."
But he, like several other Fed officials in recent days,
offered some guidelines, particularly that any changes be
targeted to boost productivity and growth on a permanent basis,
not designed as short-term stimulus.
"The economy is not in recession today, so these policies
should not be viewed as countercyclical measures," he said.
