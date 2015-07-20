July 20 There is a better than 50 percent chance
that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates in September,
a top Fed official told the Fox Business network on Monday.
St. Louis Fed President James Bullard told Fox that the Fed
should get ahead of the curve, as inflation will rise and labor
market slack will end. Bullard, who is not a voting member on
the Fed's policy-setting committee this year, is a policy hawk
who previously said the Fed has kept rates at near-zero levels
for too long.
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)