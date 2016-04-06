April 6 There hasn't been much U.S. economic
data since Federal Reserve policymakers last met in March, and
what data there has been has been "mixed," St. Louis Fed
President James Bullard said, making it potentially difficult
for the Fed to raise rates this month.
"I don't want to prejudge the meeting," he told Bloomberg
Radio in an interview, of the Fed's meeting scheduled in three
weeks. "The committee has had a go-slow approach even before the
first interest rate hike in December ... we are trying to follow
through on that in an appropriate way. In a way this is all kind
of hairsplitting as to what does 'gradual' really mean."
Bullard said he does see signs inflation is rising, and that
as prices rise the Fed should continue to normalize interest
rates.
