UPDATE 1-Greece targeting sub-5 percent yields for market return
* Decisions will depend on outcome of Eurogroup meeting (Adds detail, background, quotes)
LITTLE ROCK, Ark., June 29 St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard said on Friday that the Fed could raise rates more quickly than expected if the economic outlook improves.
"I know that there is a lot of gloom out there about the U.S. economy," he said in response to questions. "But it's possible you could get surprised to the upside."
* Royce & Associates LP reports 13.61 percent passive stake in Supreme Industries Inc as of May 31, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rBWscd) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)