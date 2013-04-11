WASHINGTON, April 11 U.S. authorities must learn
the lessons of past public policy mistakes as they strive to
build more resilient communities in the future, St. Louis
Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard said on Thursday.
In welcoming remarks at the start of a two-day Fed-sponsored
community development research conference, in which he made no
reference to monetary policy, Bullard said public policy
contributed to the U.S. housing crisis and resulting recession.
"Research can play a major role not only in the design of
wise policies, but also in avoiding the continuation of unwise
policies," Bullard said in prepared remarks.
He specifically cited the harm done by government-sponsored
housing giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac,
which had to be rescued with taxpayer money in 2008 and remain
under government control.