OWENSBORO, Kentucky, July 17 The labor
participation rate is expected to fall and the government should
not expect an influx of workers, a Federal Reserve official said
on Thursday, raising a point that goes against the view of Fed
Chair Janet Yellen.
St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said in
prepared remarks for an appearance before a Kentucky business
group that an index of aggregate hours worked showed a full
recovery to pre-recession levels.
He repeated his view that the Fed may need to raise interest
rates sooner than expected.
Bullard's views on the labor market's recovery, and the lack
of people ready to join the work force, runs counter to Yellen's
view that there is a lot of slack in the job market. Yellen
believes there is an influx of workers ready to join when the
economy recovers.
Bullard also said the macroeconomic goals of the Federal
Open Market Committee are close to being met, and yet its policy
settings remain far from normal.
"While this mismatch is not causing macroeconomic problems
today ... the mismatch may cause problems in the years ahead as
the economy continues to expand," Bullard said.
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Paul Simao)