FORT SMITH, Ark. Nov 20 The U.S. Federal
Reserve will return to an era where there is more uncertainty on
interest rate moves on a meeting-by-meeting basis after an
initial rate hike, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said on
Friday.
He added that the pace of monetary policy tightening should
be data-dependent, and the U.S. central bank must be willing to
change course based on the data.
The Fed is widely seen increasing its benchmark overnight
interest rate at its Dec. 15-16 policy meeting, with the debate
already shifting to the pace of rate hikes going forward. The
Fed has not raised rates in about a decade.
(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Paul Simao)