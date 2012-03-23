HONG KONG, March 23 The U.S. inflation outlook
will be the primary factor for the Federal Reserve in deciding
when to raise interest rates, and the central bank must be
careful not to tie monetary policy to unemployment alone, a top
Fed official said on Friday.
St. Louis Fed President James Bullard also said gasoline
prices at $5 per gallon would pose an inflation worry. The
average price was $3.84 per gallon in the week to March 16,
according to MasterCard's weekly Spending Pulse report.
Bullard was speaking at a Credit Suisse investment
conference in Hong Kong.