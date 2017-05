St. Louis Fed President James Bullard speaks about the U.S. economy during an interview in New York February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

MUNCIE, Indiana St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said his attention will focus on actual movement in the inflation numbers once the Federal Reserve raises interest rates for the first time.

The Fed has said it will being hiking rates if it has "reasonable confidence" that inflation will rise, but post liftoff that will require looking to see if the increase is realized, Bullard said.

"We are concerned about all the variables...The main one is particularly the inflation variable. We have to see if that actually starts to materialise," Bullard said.

