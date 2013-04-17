NEW YORK, April 17 The current low inflation
rate leaves the Federal Reserve with "room to maneuver" as it
tries to boost the U.S. economy through its extraordinary
monetary policies, a top Fed official said on Wednesday.
Still, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said he was
concerned about the low inflation environment. Bullard said it
hurts the central bank's credibility to talk about so-called
core inflation, which strips out volatile items such as food and
gasoline prices, by creating a disconnect between Main Street
and policymakers.
Bullard was fielding questions from the audience following a
speech at the annual Hyman P. Minsky Conference in New York.