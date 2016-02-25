NEW YORK Feb 24 The "hot" inflation report for January did not change the view of Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard that falling inflation expectations are a concern, he said on Wednesday.

But Bullard said that if higher inflation carries on he would eventually be convinced.

The core U.S. consumer price index, or CPI, took its biggest jump in more than four years last month, raising questions about Bullard's recent stance that the Fed should pause interest rate hikes.

"It could be that I'm wrong about the idea that inflation expectations are going to have an impact on actual inflation," he told reporters in New York following a speech.

"CPI didn't change my view," he added, "but if that kind of thing went on during 2016 and inflation expectations remained low, it would be hard to make my argument that inflation expectations are a bigger influence on actual inflation than (falling unemployment and rising wage pressures)." (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Leslie Adler) )