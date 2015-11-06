ST. LOUIS Nov 6 U.S. inflation will hit the Federal Reserve's target by the end of next year, and is likely to exceed it for a time, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said on Friday.

Bullard said his economic models see a "very hot" economy that will push the jobless rate as low as four percent, and push the rate of price increases above the Fed's two percent target for a time.

"The story about oil prices stabilizing and inflation moving back to target is a compelling one," Bullard said. "We will see two percent inflation pretty soon."

