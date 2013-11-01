WASHINGTON Nov 1 U.S. inflation is still
running well below the Federal Reserve's 2 percent goal and it
ought to be heading higher before the U.S. central bank begins
scaling back a massive bond-purchase program, a senior Fed
official said on Friday.
"I would like to see inflation coming back toward target
before we make a decision to taper," St. Louis Federal Reserve
Bank President James Bullard told reporters.
But Bullard, who voted this week in favor of the Fed
continuing to buy bonds at an $85 billion monthly pace, declined
to indicate if the next Fed policy meeting, in December, was too
soon to commence reducing asset purchases.
"I would not want to speculate on what the committee will do
in December," he said. "I have been an advocate that we keep our
options open at every meeting."