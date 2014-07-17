OWENSBORO, Kentucky, July 17 St. Louis Federal
Reserve President James Bullard said on Thursday that U.S.
inflation appeared to be on the rise again after being
surprisingly low for much of the past year.
"Inflation seems to be rising once again," Bullard said in a
speech to a business group in Owensboro, Kentucky, adding that
he had been surprised at how low inflation had been for much of
the past year.
Bullard is one of the few Fed presidents forecasting an
interest rate hike for early next year, ahead of his colleagues,
and he's previously said certain economic data could make him
more inclined to move up his prediction of a rate hike for late
in the first quarter.
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Paul Simao)