St. LOUIS Nov 15 The Federal Reserve may have
trouble persuading financial markets it will keep interest
rates at rock-bottom levels until a specific date in the future
because it has established such strong inflation-fighting
credentials, a top Fed official said on Tuesday.
"We spent two or three decades trying to convince you all
that we will keep inflation low and stable, and that means,
when inflation starts to go up, we're going to raise interest
rates," St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said in response
to questions from financial executives after after a speech.
"Now, we'd be trying to un-tell that story."
(Reporting by Mark Felsenthal; Editing by James Dalgleish)