UPDATE 2-China March producer inflation cools for first time in 7 months on steel glut fears
* Prices falling on higher supply, worries about demand outlook
FRANKFURT May 21 There is not sufficient support to take interest rates into negative territory in the United States, a top Fed official said on Tuesday.
St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said such a policy of negative rates would run out of road after one or two cuts.
"You could go negative and I have advocated that, but I just don't think there is enough support at this point to go in this direction. I have described it in the past as a dead-end policy," Bullard said after giving a lecture at Frankfurt's Goethe University.
The Fed has an official 2-percent inflation target and has said it will keep benchmark interest rates near zero until unemployment falls to at least 6.5 percent, as long as inflation expectations do not breach 2.5 percent.
* Prices falling on higher supply, worries about demand outlook
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_04122017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Budget session of Parliament continues in New Delhi. 2:30 pm: ICRA webinar on banking sector outlook in Mumbai. 3:15 pm: NITI Aayog member Ramesh Chand to speak on agricultural mark