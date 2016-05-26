BRIEF-Scientific Metals announces private placement
* Scientific Metals - proposes to complete a non brokered private placement of units at price of $0.85 per unit for gross proceeds of $1.7 million
SINGAPORE May 26 The divergence in monetary policy between the U.S. Federal Reserve and other major central banks has been generally priced in, St. Louis St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said on Thursday.
"I would say generally this story about Fed normalising while the BOJ and ECB are not...that's been priced in already," Bullard said while on a visit to Singapore. (Reporting by Marius Zaharia and Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* Scientific Metals - proposes to complete a non brokered private placement of units at price of $0.85 per unit for gross proceeds of $1.7 million
* Moody's says emerging markets' ability to adapt to technology crucial as robotics use surges