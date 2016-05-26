SINGAPORE May 26 The divergence in monetary policy between the U.S. Federal Reserve and other major central banks has been generally priced in, St. Louis St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said on Thursday.

"I would say generally this story about Fed normalising while the BOJ and ECB are not...that's been priced in already," Bullard said while on a visit to Singapore. (Reporting by Marius Zaharia and Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Kim Coghill)