NEW YORK, Sept 20 The Federal Reserve's
unprecedented monetary easing has been "fairly successful" and
has not created a new bubble in asset prices, a top U.S. central
bank policymaker said on Friday.
St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, defending the Fed's
bond-buying programs, also known as quantitative easing, said
evidence of success can be seen in sectors of the economy such
as automobile sales and in gains in U.S. stock prices.
While policymakers watch asset prices constantly, Bullard
said he does not think the Fed's purchases are creating a new
asset price bubble akin to past ones in technology stocks or
housing.
"The bubbles we had in the past were gigantic and obvious. I
don't see anything like that going on right now," he said.