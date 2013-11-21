DIARY-Top Economic Events to May 31
ROGERS, Ark. Nov 21 St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said on Thursday the U.S. central bank's accommodative bond buying must continue for now despite the possible future inflation risks in part because there are no signs of price rises so far.
Bullard also said he expects the Fed's balance sheet to "eventually" return to a pre-financial-crisis level of around $800 billion, though "it may take quite a while."
Bond buying has swelled the Fed's balance sheet to about $3.9 trillion.
