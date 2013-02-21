NEW YORK Feb 21 The Federal Reserve should
stand by its policy of tying asset purchases to U.S. economic
developments, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of St.
Louis said on Thursday, adding the central bank has room to
maneuver on the size of purchases.
"We've stated that this would be a policy that depends on
the performance of the U.S. economy. We should stick to that and
we should tailor the program in response to macro economic
developments," James Bullard told reporters on Thursday.
"We can continue for a while and then assess things as we go
forward," he added. "But I would like to get the (Fed
policy-setting) committee to react to incoming data and adjust
the program to incoming data," whether it is decreasing or
increasing purchases.