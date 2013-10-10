China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
ST. LOUIS Oct 10 A reduction in the Federal Reserve's bond-buying program is less likely to come later this month given the U.S. government shutdown and resulting lack of economic data, as well as the ongoing debate over the debt ceiling, a top central bank policymaker said on Thursday.
St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, a voter on policy this year, told reporters the fiscal problems in Washington have "changed the odds" on whether the central bank will trim the monthly $85-billion quantitative easing program at a meeting set for Oct. 29-30.
VALLETTA, April 8 Italy's draft additional measures to meet European Union's fiscal targets this year are likely to be in line with EU requests, the EU commission vice president said on Saturday.