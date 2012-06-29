UPDATE 1-Greece targeting sub-5 percent yields for market return
* Decisions will depend on outcome of Eurogroup meeting (Adds detail, background, quotes)
LITTLE ROCK, Ark., June 29 St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said on Friday that it would require a shock to the U.S. economy, rather than simply continued weak job growth, to justify a third round of quantitative easing.
"To get to QE3 you'd have to see a sharp drop-off in economic activity in the U.S. or a clear threat of deflation," he told reporters after a speech to local business and community representatives. "I don't think, at least as things stand right now, we don't see either one of those."
Bullard said that he anticipates sluggish job growth in coming months.
* Decisions will depend on outcome of Eurogroup meeting (Adds detail, background, quotes)
* Royce & Associates LP reports 13.61 percent passive stake in Supreme Industries Inc as of May 31, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rBWscd) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)