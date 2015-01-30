Jan 30 The Federal Reserve should not wait for
wage growth before raising rates, St. Louis Fed President James
Bullard said in an interview on Bloomberg Radio, but should also
avoid raising rates "like a freight train" once it starts.
Calling wage inflation a lagging indicator, Bullard said he
does not pay much attention to it to determine appropriate
monetary policy.
"If you just went by the real economy, you'd be off zero
right now," Bullard said. "That just leaves inflation and
inflation expectations. So if inflation and inflation
expectations turn around, which they are likely to do once oil
stabilizes here and starts to turn up, you are going to be in a
situation where it really is time to get off the zero bound."
Bullard said the Fed should get started raising rates, "kind
of break the ice on this process, but also let markets know that
this is not going to be a freight train like it was in
2004-2006." The Fed, he said, should raise rates at a pace that
is based on incoming economic data, and not necessarily at every
meeting.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)