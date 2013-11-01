WASHINGTON Nov 1 The Federal Reserve is running
risks as a result of its aggressive asset-purchase program but
it still has scope to continue the policy "at least for now", a
senior U.S. central banker said on Friday.
St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard told
an audience of financial advisors he was very aware of the risks
that the Fed's ultra-easy monetary policy was running.
"We have been as aggressive as we can possibly be here. The
balance sheet is increasing at a tune of $1 trillion a year. We
are taking risks, there is no doubt about it, and we would like
to get out of the uncharted territory if we can," he said.
"I know we are taking risk. But I think we've got some
breathing room on the size of the balance sheet, at least for
now," he added.