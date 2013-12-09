Dec 9 A top Federal Reserve official said on Monday the U.S. central bank could slightly reduce its monthly bond purchases this month in reaction to signs of an improved labor market.

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, who is a voting member on the Fed's policymaking committee this year, pointed to recent job gains and a fall in the unemployment rate.

"One reaction to that would be to say 'how about if we have a small taper at the upcoming meeting?' and that would recognize the progress that's been made in labor markets, which I think is undeniable," he said in a presentation in St. Louis.

Fed policymakers next meet Dec. 17-18.