Dec 9 A top Federal Reserve official said on
Monday the U.S. central bank could slightly reduce its monthly
bond purchases this month in reaction to signs of an improved
labor market.
St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, who is a voting
member on the Fed's policymaking committee this year, pointed to
recent job gains and a fall in the unemployment rate.
"One reaction to that would be to say 'how about if we have
a small taper at the upcoming meeting?' and that would recognize
the progress that's been made in labor markets, which I think is
undeniable," he said in a presentation in St. Louis.
Fed policymakers next meet Dec. 17-18.