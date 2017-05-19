ST. LOUIS May 19 The developing controversy
surrounding the Trump administration has not had an appreciable
impact on the economy yet, but markets should prepare for
continued political volatility, St. Louis Fed President James
Bullard said on Friday.
Gridlock on major policy issues has become the norm in
Washington, Bullard said, so if events continue to impede those
sorts of decisions it will not change the current outlook.
"The Trump campaign was unusual, unconventional ... and you
expected an unconventional president. You have more volatility
than you are used to in the policy sphere," said Bullard. "At
least for 2017 I don't see this as having particular
implications that I can draw at this point."
(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)