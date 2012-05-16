LOUISVILLE, Ky. May 16 The Federal Reserve's
current bond trading to extend the average maturity of its
portfolio should end on schedule next month without disrupting
financial markets, a top policymaker said on Wednesday.
"I think it'll go smoothly and we'll simply end the
program," St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said in response
to questions from journalists after a speech.
The Fed has bought longer-dated Treasury securities and sold
shorter-term notes in an effort to push down longer-term
interest rates. That program, which many refer to as Operation
Twist after a similar initiative in the 1960s, is due to come to
a close at the end of June.