April 6 The market volatility that followed the Federal Reserve's December interest rate hike, its first in nearly a decade, is mostly over and the U.S. central bank can stay focused on economic data to inform its decisions on rates, a top Fed official said on Wednesday.

"We are probably at least as well off, or better off, than we were even at March; it does seem to be fading into the background," St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard told Bloomberg Radio, when asked about market volatility earlier this year. "I think some of it was the reaction to the December rate hike, a kind of delayed reaction, and the notion that (the Fed) ... was not going to be flexible. But that idea has been dashed."

When the Fed held off raising rates further since then, he said, "it became clear the Fed was going to be data dependent and was going to be cautious in raising rates." (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by James Dalgleish)