April 6 The market volatility that followed the
Federal Reserve's December interest rate hike, its first in
nearly a decade, is mostly over and the U.S. central bank can
stay focused on economic data to inform its decisions on rates,
a top Fed official said on Wednesday.
"We are probably at least as well off, or better off, than
we were even at March; it does seem to be fading into the
background," St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard
told Bloomberg Radio, when asked about market volatility earlier
this year. "I think some of it was the reaction to the December
rate hike, a kind of delayed reaction, and the notion that (the
Fed) ... was not going to be flexible. But that idea has been
dashed."
When the Fed held off raising rates further since then, he
said, "it became clear the Fed was going to be data dependent
and was going to be cautious in raising rates."
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by James Dalgleish)