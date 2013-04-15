By Ann Saphir
A surge in high-paying
jobs has boosted California's economic output over the past two
decades, but probably also exacerbated its poverty problem,
according to a study published by the San Francisco Federal
Reserve Bank on Monday.
Economic growth in the Golden State from 1990 to 2011
outpaced job growth, University of California, Irvine professor
David Neumark and PhD candidate Jennifer Muz showed in the
study, published in the latest edition of the San Francisco
Fed's Economic Letter.
"Evidence suggests that the reason California has
experienced faster economic growth than job growth is that
employment has shifted to high-wage industries," the researchers
found.
That shift may also have affected the overall distribution
of wealth, apparently to the detriment to the poor, they found.
California's poverty rate, adjusted for the high cost of
housing, grew more than 5 percentage points from 1990 to 2011,
faster than all but two other states. The increase is consistent
with a relative decline in lower-skilled jobs, the researchers
said.
"Slower job growth, particularly in low-wage industries, is
a potentially important problem if it implies fewer
opportunities for less-skilled workers," they concluded. "The
greater economic efficiency that helps spur economic growth
sometimes comes at the cost of social equity."
It's an unusual pattern: typically jobs and output grow at
roughly the same pace. But if the state generates more high-wage
jobs than lower-paying jobs, output will grow more quickly,
because holders of high-paying jobs tend to be more productive,
they wrote.
And indeed, that appears to be the pattern in California,
where high-tech companies offering hefty pay packages have been
an important source of growth.