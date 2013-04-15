SAN FRANCISCO, April 15 A surge in high-paying jobs has boosted California's economic output over the past two decades, but probably also exacerbated its poverty problem, according to a study published by the San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank on Monday.

Economic growth in the Golden State from 1990 to 2011 outpaced job growth, University of California, Irvine professor David Neumark and PhD candidate Jennifer Muz showed in the study, published in the latest edition of the San Francisco Fed's Economic Letter.

"Evidence suggests that the reason California has experienced faster economic growth than job growth is that employment has shifted to high-wage industries," the researchers found.

That shift may also have affected the overall distribution of wealth, apparently to the detriment to the poor, they found.

California's poverty rate, adjusted for the high cost of housing, grew more than 5 percentage points from 1990 to 2011, faster than all but two other states. The increase is consistent with a relative decline in lower-skilled jobs, the researchers said.

"Slower job growth, particularly in low-wage industries, is a potentially important problem if it implies fewer opportunities for less-skilled workers," they concluded. "The greater economic efficiency that helps spur economic growth sometimes comes at the cost of social equity."

It's an unusual pattern: typically jobs and output grow at roughly the same pace. But if the state generates more high-wage jobs than lower-paying jobs, output will grow more quickly, because holders of high-paying jobs tend to be more productive, they wrote.

And indeed, that appears to be the pattern in California, where high-tech companies offering hefty pay packages have been an important source of growth.