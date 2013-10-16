Oct 16 The Federal Reserve is considering
boosting capital requirements for banks that own
commodity-related assets, seeking to level the playing field
between Wall Street's former investment banks and more
restricted commercial banks, the Wall Street Journal reported on
Wednesday.
A capital surcharge could discourage Goldman Sachs
and Morgan Stanley from investing directly in commodity
trading infrastructure like oil tanks and metal warehouses, even
though a grandfather clause in a 1999 banking law appears to
allow them to continue engaging in such activities.
No decision has been made on the issue, the Journal
reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Experts and bank officials have said for several months that
the Fed would be more likely to modify some of the capital
requirements related to commodity-trading regulations rather
than seek to ban such activities outright.
While the Fed has come under growing public and political
pressure to push back against a decade of expanding physical
commodity trade, it has faced a legal bind due to the 1999
grandfather clause that gives the two former investment banks
far more leeway in such activities than their peers.
The Fed is also reviewing the landmark 2003 rule that first
allowed commercial banks to trade physical commodities - but not
to invest directly in physical assets. However, curbing those
rules without addressing the grandfathered activities risks
widening the regulatory gap between the banks.
The Journal said it was unclear how a surcharge might be
calculated or how costly it might be.
Many banks' commodity operations are already under pressure
from increasing bank-wide capital requirements, tougher
regulation and diminished volatility. JPMorgan Chase & Co.
is selling its physical trading desk after deciding that
the unit was more regulatory trouble than it was worth.
The Fed already applies some limits to commodity holdings.
For instance, in its initial 2003 ruling that physical trade
was "complimentary" to banking activities, it limited the value
of commodities a bank could hold at any one time to no more than
5 percent of its consolidated Tier 1 capital.
For Goldman and Morgan, the 1999 Graham-Leach-Bliley Act
says that the holding company must keep its investment to less
than 5 percent of the bank's total consolidated assets. The Fed
Board "may increase that percentage by such amounts and under
such circumstances as the Board considers appropriate."