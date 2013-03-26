By Alister Bull
| WASHINGTON, March 26
WASHINGTON, March 26 Economic growth in China
faces mounting headwinds and could fade dramatically in the
years ahead due to declining productivity and an aging
population, according to a U.S. Federal Reserve study.
Trend growth could slow gradually to around 6.5 percent by
2030, or it could break much more sharply to a pace under 1
percent if forces undermining economic activity combine in a
"worst-case scenario," according to the study, which was
published online on Monday. Over the past decade, China's
economy grew on average around 10 percent a year.
"The GDP growth rate is the sum of the growth in employment
and the growth in output per employee. China faces challenges in
both of these categories," wrote author Jane Haltmaier, a senior
adviser in the Fed's Division of International Finance.
Buoyant Chinese growth helped support the global economy
after recessions in the United States and Europe, and a
significant slowdown in China could dent output, employment and
corporate profits around the world.
The study concluded that some slowing was inevitable,
although boosting Chinese education to get more kids through
high school could provide an offset.
"Most people would probably agree that the Chinese economy
cannot maintain the extremely rapid growth rates it has seen
over the past three decades indefinitely. The question is thus
not whether the Chinese economy will slow (but) by when and by
how much," Haltmaier wrote.
Growth in China's working age population has slowed and is
expected to turn negative before 2020, according to United
Nations' projections. Like other nations, China is getting
older. The percentage of the population aged over 60 is expected
to reach nearly 25 percent by 2030, from 12 percent in 2010.
DIMINISHING RETURNS
With 80 percent of the working age population already
employed, there is limited room for employment growth to
contribute strongly to economic activity in the future.
As a result, the bulk of any further increase in Chinese
output will have to come from greater productivity, something
that faces an uphill battle.
Although China has enjoyed a productivity boom due to
massive investment, that could be hard to sustain as rising
living standards drive up domestic demand for consumer goods,
diverting resources away from capital investment into spending.
Also, as the capital stock in the economy grows, an
increasing amount of investment needs to be allocated to
replacing aging plant and machinery, leaving less overall for
net new investment.
In addition, slower employment growth could reduce the
returns on capital, reducing the incentive to invest.
The scope for millions of more Chinese workers to move from
less productive primary sectors in the economy like agriculture,
to much more productive factory jobs is also likely to shrink
over time.
"The share of the secondary sector is now about half of GDP,
much higher than in most other countries. This suggests that
further movement out of the primary sector in China is more
likely to be into the tertiary sector, where the productivity
dividend is lower," the study says.
In her "baseline" forecast, which showed growth slowing to
just over 6 percent by 2030, Haltmaier assumed the
employment-population ratio stayed at current levels, investment
stayed high, workers kept moving out of primary industries, and
investment shifted from primary and secondary industries into
the service, or tertiary sector.
She also sketched out four alternative scenarios: slower
growth in employment; lower investment; reduced incentives to
invest; and a decline in the share of high-productivity
manufacturing.
In all cases, Chinese output slowed by more than in the
baseline forecast. But the real damage was done when all four
factors began to bite together. In that worst-case scenario,
growth halves to 5 percent by 2020 and declines to under 1
percent by 2030.
"Investment falls as a share of GDP and becomes less
productive, employment growth is slower ... and output shifts
from the manufacturing to the services sector as the economy
matures," Haltmaier wrote. "It should be noted that these are
all in fact very reasonable assumptions."