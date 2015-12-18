(In Dec. 17 item, in 15th paragraph corrects last name to
SAN FRANCISCO Dec 17 The world's central banks
are scrambling to assess the risk a slowing China poses to their
economies and appear to be no closer than most other observers
to working out what is going on in the world's second largest
economy.
While the Reserve Bank of Australia and the Bank of Japan
have offices in Beijing, the U.S. Federal Reserve and the
European Central Bank appear to rely on the same data - that may
be flawed - as everyone else.
By raising interest rates on Wednesday the Fed removed one
major source of uncertainty, leaving developments in China at
the top of investors' and policymakers' watch lists, alongside
the Fed's next steps.
China accounts for more than 10 percent of global trade and
remains the single biggest contributor to global growth. A
financial market selloff in China sent ripples around the world
and caused the Fed to stay its hand when it considered a rate
hike in September.
If anything, China's influence is growing. If Beijing allows
the yuan to weaken further and re-pegs it to a basket of
currencies instead of just the dollar, it could end up exporting
deflation that might delay or reverse rate hikes globally.
"We try to get the best information we have... and we talk
to everybody. But I don't think we have any better information
than anybody else," James Bullard, President of the Federal
Reserve Bank of St Louis told Reuters.
Economists have questioned China's economic statistics for
years and turned to measures such as concrete, steel or
electricity production to get a handle on an economy that has
grown almost 10 percent a year for 30 years.
Now such gauges are less useful as China shifts to a
harder-to-measure services economy from an export-driven
manufacturing giant.
"I don't think the Chinese government has that good
information," said Bullard.
SCANT CONTACTS
The issue, according to Fed insiders, former Fed employees
and economists is that while the Group of Seven top industrial
nations share a common policy language and well established
communications channels, they are less developed at the Group of
20.
Neither does the People's Bank of China send policymakers to
international economic meetings where they could mingle with top
officials from the Fed, ECB, BOJ and other central banks.
Former and current Fed officials say there is no official
hotline with China, although there is formal interaction.
"Almost uniformly, from central banks and international
organizations, what I hear is that the Chinese side is reluctant
to engage," said Michael Spencer, Deutsche Bank's Asia-focused
economist.
An examination by Reuters shows the Fed relies on the same
publicly available China data that other economists do, and U.S.
central bankers acknowledge both publicly and privately that
they cannot say they have any firmer handle on how shifts in the
Chinese economy affect the United States than anyone else.
Both the Fed and the European Central Bank have small but
growing cadres of analysts who specialize in China. The Fed, for
its part, is now churning out at least one paper on China each
month, compared with only three or four a year a decade ago, a
Reuters analysis shows.
That is not counting the unpublished policy briefings and
internal modeling that insiders say inform decisions, such as
the Fed's September call to keep rates on hold.
Mark Spiegel from the San Francisco Fed says his own
research reflects the increased interest. A few years ago his
main focus was on Japan, but now he devotes most of his time to
China.
Officials from Fed Chair Janet Yellen down do have regular
contact with Chinese central bankers and other government
officials. On Oct. 8, for instance, Yellen spent 30 minutes with
the deputy governor of the People's Bank of China at the G-20
meeting in Lima, Peru, her schedule shows. The Fed would not
comment on what was said.
San Francisco Fed President John Williams, who makes an
annual swing through Asia with Board Governor Jerome Powell, has
said his meetings with Chinese officials give him greater
confidence the authorities there will engineer a smooth
transition from an export-led economy to a domestically driven
one, even if that pivot is faster than expected.
"The shift is happening quickly," Williams said last month.
BLACK BOX
Still, despite economic data that some say is improving,
China remains a black box in many respects. One of the
challenges is simply the pace of structural change that makes
historical data less useful in predicting future trends.
Even Chinese officials acknowledge their statistics raise
questions. Premier Li Keqiang said in 2007 that the country's
data were "man made".
Senior staff at major central banks in Europe say they have
built up competence on China in recent years, but that gaps in
data, plus the sheer pace of change make it a challenge.
They point to a lack of an import price index or
comprehensive demand side data for national accounts as some of
the obstacles.
The Reserve Bank of Australia has 10 analysts in its Beijing
office churning out research on everything from wealth
management to capital flows. The Bank of Japan also an office in
the Chinese capital.
The RBA declined to comment directly for this story,
although Assistant Governor and head of economics Christopher
Kent told a conference last month the researchers helped the
bank get a "feeling on the ground".
"They obviously talk a lot to the various authorities in
Beijing, and travel a lot around the country."
Besides China's direct impact on the U.S. economy, the Fed
is also concerned with the effect lower Chinese demand for
commodities has on economies such as Australia, Canada and
Chile.
One of the first things the new Dallas Fed President Rob
Kaplan did after taking office in September was to get his
researchers to crunch numbers on China.
His staff estimates that each percentage point decline in
China growth trims 0.2 percentage points from U.S. GDP growth.
"Understanding China's slowdown is essential because China
is still the largest individual contributor to global growth,"
Kaplan said in his first speech in the new role.
