JACKSON HOLE, Wyo. Aug 28 China's economy is
entering a treacherous phase as it moves away from traditional
sources of growth like heavy manufacturing and real estate
investment, but has yet to complete the transition to a new
model, a prominent Chinese economist said on Friday.
"The Chinese economy has entered into a very tricky and
difficult period ... Officials are worried," David Daokui Li, a
professor at Tsinghua University, said at an annual global
central banking conference here.
"Right now we are stuck with today's economy" with more
reforms needed to fuel economic growth more through domestic
consumption and the services sector, Li said.
China's recent stock market sell-off reflected that
transition, reflecting some loss of confidence about growth but
also a "healthy price adjustment" to the share of legacy
industries like iron and steel production, he added.
