WASHINGTON Jan 4 Cleveland Federal Reserve
President Loretta Mester on Monday said the sudden drop in
China's stock market was not a major concern and weakness in the
Chinese economy did not pose a "significant" risk to the U.S.
economic outlook.
Weak Chinese manufacturing data "started sort of a downturn
of the Chinese stock market and then that spilled over to the
U.S. stock markets. I am not that concerned about that in terms
of the U.S. economy," Mester said in an interview with Bloomberg
television.
"We've built in a weakening path for China. I don't see that
as a significant risk to the forecast" for the U.S. economy, she
said.
