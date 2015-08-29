JACKSON HOLE Wyo. Aug 29 Federal Reserve Vice
Chair Stanley Fischer said on Saturday it was not clear to him
how Fed policy discussions could affect China's stock market, as
Chinese officials have suggested.
Fischer was asked about the issue by a professor from
China's Tsinghua University during a monetary policy conference
here.
China's stock market "went up to a multiple of 70 when
people knew our policy and it collapsed to 17 when they also
knew our rate policy. I am not sure what part of that might be
the influence of the Fed," Fischer said, referring to the high
price-to-earnings ratio of Chinese stocks before this summer's
sell off. "I think it is a very complicated issue."
Chinese officials last week blamed the market drop on the
Fed's developing plans to raise interest rates.
