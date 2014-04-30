WASHINGTON, April 30 The Federal Reserve Board disclosed that it met on Tuesday morning in an unusual gathering ahead of a two-day meeting of the Fed's broader policymaking panel.

In accordance with government rules on such board discussions, the Fed issued on its website a so called "Sunshine Meeting" notice before it took place, noting it involved a "discussion of medium-term monetary policy issues."

Closed Fed board meetings are common, but ones identified as focusing on monetary policy are rare, and can precede major policy shifts. Most closed Fed board meetings are routine and procedural, involving standard discount rate talks and enforcement matters.

The last time the Fed board such a meeting was in December 2011. The next month the Fed's policy-setting panel formally adopted an inflation target for the first time.

The Fed board held four other meetings on mid-term monetary policy in 2011, including on the mornings of the Fed's June 2011 policy-setting meeting, at which Fed officials agreed to a formal and detailed exit strategy from super-easy policy.

Fed watchers have speculated that the Fed will need to update that exit strategy.

Tuesday's meeting came a few hours before the Fed's broader group of monetary policymakers, including the board and the 12 regional Fed presidents, were due to start a two-day meeting on the U.S. economy and the Fed's monetary policy stance. The meeting wraps up Wednesday afternoon with a statement expected at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT).

