(Adds economist comment, policy decision)
By Michael Flaherty and Ann Saphir
WASHINGTON/SAN FRANCISCO, April 30 The Federal
Reserve Board gathered to discuss "medium-term monetary policy"
hours before the Fed's broader policymaking group began its
regular two-day meeting on Tuesday, a hint that changes to the
U.S. central bank's exit strategy may be in the offing.
Closed Fed board meetings are common, but of more than 100
such meetings since 2009, only six have involved monetary policy
discussions, according to meeting notices posted on the Fed's
website.
The last time the Fed board held a meeting on medium-term
monetary policy was in December 2011. The following month the
Fed's policy-setting panel formally adopted an inflation target
for the first time.
The Fed's board held four other meetings on mid-term
monetary policy in 2011, including in April 2011 and on the
mornings of the Fed's June 2011 Federal Open Market Committee
meeting, at which Fed officials agreed to a formal and detailed
exit strategy from super-easy policy.
The Fed gave no hint of that agreement when it released its
policy statement following the June 2011 meeting, but disclosed
the new exit strategy only later, when it released the meeting's
minutes. The strategy lays out the steps the Fed will take once
it begins normalizing policy, and Fed officials have said the
plan remains their working blueprint.
But given the turmoil of intervening years, including the
purchase of more than $1 trillion of long-term securities not
contemplated when the exit strategy was first crafted, Fed
watchers have speculated the blueprint may be due for a revamp.
The Fed's announcement on Wednesday of a well-telegraphed
cut in its massive bond-buying stimulus contained no clues on
that front.
When and how the Fed will lift interest rates from near
zero, where they have been since December 2008, is key to
investors.
When the minutes to this most recent meeting are released in
three weeks, they "may well elaborate on the Fed's updated
thinking regarding the mechanics of the exit strategy," JPMorgan
economist Michael Feroli said in a note to clients, citing the
Fed board meeting on Tuesday.
Most closed Fed board meetings are routine and procedural,
involving standard discount rate talks and enforcement matters.
But on Tuesday the Fed issued a so called "Sunshine Meeting"
notice on its website noting the board had met to discuss
"medium-term monetary policy issues." The Fed is required to
disclose such meetings, but not any details on them.
The meeting came a few hours before the FOMC began meeting
on the U.S. economy and the Fed's monetary policy stance.
The FOMC, which is comprised of all Fed board members and
five of the 12 regional Fed presidents, unanimously backed a
decision to continue to reduce the Fed's bond-buying program and
to keep short-term rates near zero for a "considerable time"
after the bond-buying ends.
