Singapore April core CPI rises at fastest pace since October 2014
SINGAPORE Singapore's core inflation accelerated a stronger-than-expected 1.7 percent in April from a year earlier, the fastest pace since October 2014, data showed on Tuesday.
WASHINGTON For highlights of Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's question-and-answer session on Thursday before the U.S. Senate Banking Committee, where she delivered the central bank's semi-annual monetary policy report to Congress, see.
TOKYO Japan's exports rose in April to mark their fifth straight month of gains, as shipments of semiconductors and steel expanded, signalling that more robust overseas demand could underpin a steady economic recovery.