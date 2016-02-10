BRIEF-Nova Chemicals Corporation to offer $2,100 mln of senior notes
* Nova Chemicals Corporation to offer $2,100 million of senior notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON Feb 10 For highlights of Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's question-and-answer session on Wednesday before the U.S. House Financial Services Committee, where she delivered the central bank's semi-annual monetary policy report to Congress, see.
* Nova Chemicals Corporation to offer $2,100 million of senior notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRASILIA, May 19 The International Monetary Fund will monitor the ongoing political turmoil in Brazil to decide whether to change its outlook for Latin America's biggest economy, the head of the IMF's Western Hemisphere Department, Alejandro Werner, said on Friday.