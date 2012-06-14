* Fed says problems occurred in New York branch
WASHINGTON, June 14 The Federal Reserve said on
Thursday the U.S. branch of German bank Commerzbank AG
had lapses in its anti-money laundering systems that are
supposed to prevent the flow of shadowy funds through the U.S.
financial system.
The Fed and the bank have entered into an agreement
requiring the Commerzbank to take steps to clean up its
anti-money laundering programs. The Fed did not fine the bank
for the shortcomings.
The Fed said that the problems with the bank's
anti-laundering programs occurred in the bulk cash transactions
business run out of its New York branch. Customers can use this
type of business line to move large amounts of cash through the
banking system in a way that can be hard for the government to
trace.
As part of the agreement with the Fed, Commerzbank will have
to submit within 60 days a plan for how it will better comply
with anti-money laundering laws. This will include more staff
training and improvements to how it performs its "due diligence"
on customers.
The bank will also have to hire an independent consultant to
review transactions made through its bulk cash transaction
business from Sept. 1, 2010 to the present for any suspicious
activity.
"Commerzbank has committed to take all necessary measures to
comply with the additional compliance and reporting requirements
agreed with U.S. regulators," Commerzbank said in an emailed
statement.