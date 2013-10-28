By Douwe Miedema and David Sheppard
WASHINGTON/LONDON Oct 28 The U.S. Federal
Reserve may not unveil its plans for regulating Wall Street's
commodity trading business until early next year, a person
briefed on the matter said, deferring a decision on the
politically fraught debate into 2014.
The timing confounds any expectations that the regulator
would make its views known before a second Senate hearing
expected next month into the rigging of aluminum and other
markets, at which Fed officials are due to testify.
"I was told ... they would not make any determination by the
end of the year, but maybe soon after that," the person said,
asking not to be named because the talks were private.
A spokeswoman for the Fed declined to comment.
The Fed is reviewing a decade-old decision that has allowed
Citigroup, Barclays and other banks to engage in
the trading of physical commodities such as oil and metals, as
well as its wider policy on containing the risks from the
commodity business for banks. It has never publicly set a time
frame or deadline for the review.
The new scrutiny of Wall Street's multibillion-dollar raw
material trading operations has unsettled banks, which fear the
Fed may impose new constraints on a business that has already
lost much of its luster and higher regulatory costs.
In July, JPMorgan Chase & Co. announced it was
putting its physical commodity desk up for sale.
One core concern the Fed may have is the potential peril to
a bank's health from owning physical commodity assets such as
oil tankers and drilling platforms, lawyers said, including
litigation, contractual or criminal risk.
"The Fed is looking at the safety and soundness (of the
banks), and litigation risk is one aspect of that. They will
determine ... whether capital and other prudential controls
properly address it," said Karen Shaw Petrou, a co-founder of
Federal Financial Analytics, a consultancy firm.
The Fed may look at higher capital requirements for banks
exposed to the physical commodity business, lawyers said, and
the law gives it ample leeway to adjust the rules and tell banks
in more detail how to run the businesses.
"They've got a lot of discretion in that area," said one
banking lawyer in Washington, asking not to be named in order to
speak more freely. "Anywhere from suggesting you need more
capital ... to requiring other procedural protections or risk
management to be put in place."
NO FUNDAMENTAL OVERHAUL
The issue of banks' decade-long expansion into commodities
hit the mainstream this summer after big aluminum buyers
represented by MillerCoors - the second largest U.S. brewer -
complained in a Senate hearing that some banks drove up costs
through their control of metal warehouses.
The Senate Banking Committee hearing was lead by Sherrod
Brown, an Ohio Democrat who is canvassing for a bill for banks
to hold far more capital, a measure that could trigger the
break-up of the largest Wall Street firms.
However, in examining banks' commodity business the Fed is
unlikely to concern itself with market manipulation, lawyers
have said, something that is the remit of two other regulators,
the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and the Federal
Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC).
There also may be little the Fed can do about the fact that
Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs have far wider
leeway to operate in commodity markets than their rivals,
because of a quirk in the banking law.
"They may reconsider some of their orders, but they won't
seek a change in the law," the person said.
The two banks sought refuge with the Fed at the height of
the financial crisis by changing their status to bank holding
companies, and the move enabled them to use a grandfathering
clause for their commodity activities.
The law allows investment banks who changed their status to
bank holding company after 1999 to keep any activities they
already engaged in, a provision written into the law to
encourage banks to come under the Fed's wings.
Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs are now the only two major
Wall Street banks benefiting from that authority to not only
own, but also transport, store, distribute and refine
commodities, something that the other banks cannot do.
Other investment banks may be allowed to own physical
commodity assets like power plants or oil terminals as so-called
merchant banking investments, lawyers said, which could offer
better protection from legal risk.
Merchant banking investments need to be sold after a period
of 10 years, however, and there are strict limits on how closely
the banks can be involved in running these businesses.