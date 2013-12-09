NEW YORK Dec 9 The open-ended nature of the
Federal Reserve's current bond-buying program has made
communication for the U.S. central bank "a struggle" this year,
Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker said on Monday.
"The previous (stimulus programs) had fixed amounts of
purchases and a built-in end date, and we didn't have to fuss
around with whether we would reduce the pace of purchases or
not," said Lacker, who has opposed the program.
The current 15-month-old program involves buying $85 billion
in government and mortgage bonds each month.
Fed officials said earlier this year they were likely to
start slowing the pace of those purchases soon due to stronger
job growth. But failure to do so in September, when financial
markets were expecting the first reduction, unnerved investors
and led to accusations of poor communication.
"We've been learning this year about how to communicate,"
Lacker said during a panel discussion at a Charlotte Chamber of
Commerce event.