* Unemployment, inflation thresholds to guide rate decision
* Fed has debate on lowering jobless rate threshold
* Fed minutes, Bernanke, Yellen suggest no change coming
By Ann Saphir and Jonathan Spicer
SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK, Dec 1 Federal Reserve
policymakers have cooled to the idea of explicitly raising the
bar on future interest rate increases, a sign the U.S. central
bank is angling for a return to more subtle - and familiar -
ways of explaining how it plans to steer the economy.
The Fed, still struggling to boost the U.S. recovery from
the Great Recession, remains intent on assuring investors that
easy monetary policy is here for the long haul. Households and
businesses, in the Fed's view, need low borrowing costs to get
spending and investment back on a self-sustaining path.
That's the reason the central bank took the unprecedented
step last December of pledging to keep overnight interest rates
near zero until unemployment falls to at least 6.5 percent,
unless inflation threatens to rise above 2.5 percent.
By providing economic guideposts, or thresholds, the Fed
hoped to convince investors it was serious about keeping
overnight rates low. To the degree investors were convinced, the
long-term borrowing costs markets set would stay low as well,
since they embody expectations for future overnight rates.
But earlier this year, when Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke hinted
the central bank could soon reduce its bond purchases - the
other tool it has been using to hold down long-term rates - bond
yields, which act as a benchmark for many borrowing rates,
spiked, sparking a debate over whether the forward guidance on
interest rates needed to be strengthened.
Last month, two highly publicized Fed research papers
suggested that lowering the unemployment rate threshold could
give the economy additional thrust, fueling a surge of
speculation that such a plan was in the offing. Bernanke, after
all, had earlier suggested it was a possibility.
But Fed officials appear to be leaning against such a move
and have already moved back to the tried-and-true approach of
letting a few well-chosen phrases guide market expectations.
Minutes from the Fed's last policy meeting show only two
officials backed a lower unemployment threshold - and one of
them has since tamped down the idea. Meanwhile, remarks from
Bernanke and Fed Vice Chair Janet Yellen suggest they have
abandoned the notion.
Yellen, the nominee to succeed Bernanke as Fed chairman when
his term expires Jan. 31 and who has spearheaded the evolution
of the Fed's post-recession communications strategy, said policy
was likely to stay loose "long after" one of the thresholds has
been crossed. "It is also important to note that the thresholds
are not triggers," she said last month.
Bernanke similarly noted that rates could stay at rock
bottom "well after" the 6.5 percent unemployment threshold was
crossed. The jobless rate stood at 7.3 percent in October.
QUALITATIVE MESSAGES
Unlike the last time markets began seriously expecting a
reduction to the Fed's bond buying, back in September, investors
now appear convinced that interest rates won't start to move up
for at least another year and a half.
"I think that the message that 6.5 (percent) is a threshold
not a trigger and that rates will remain low even after that
level is breached has sunk into market participants, so there is
little benefit to changing the threshold," said Tim Duy, an
economics professor at the University of Oregon.
Indeed, minutes from the Fed's Oct. 29-30 policy-setting
meeting suggest that aside from Charles Evans, president of the
Chicago Federal Reserve Bank, and Minneapolis Fed chief Narayana
Kocherlakota, there is little enthusiasm for reducing the
unemployment threshold.
Even Evans, the original architect of threshold-based
policy, has pulled back a bit.
Asked earlier last month if he would support Kocherlakota's
idea to promise low rates until unemployment falls to 5.5
percent, a level many economists believe is consistent with a
healthy economy, Evans said he would.
He added: "I would guess that that's a very aggressive
action and perhaps only a more intermediate step would be called
for."
James Bullard, the St. Louis Fed president, who has called
for adding a pledge to keep rates low as long inflation lingers
below a certain floor, has a "few" like-minded thinkers among
his colleagues, the Fed minutes show.
But Bullard acknowledged that it was more likely the Fed
would "describe how we will behave after we pass the 6.5 percent
threshold" rather than tweak the threshold itself.
That kind of qualitative description "is the way they will
go for now," said Eaton Vance portfolio manager Eric Stein. "The
unemployment threshold and in particular raising the inflation
target are probably too controversial to do right now although
they could happen in the future."
Not everyone agrees.
Carl Tannenbaum, a former Fed official who is now chief
economist at Northern Trust, "absolutely" believes the Fed will
lower the 6.5 percent unemployment threshold, given the
necessity to keep long-term borrowing costs tamped down.
"It's a way of keeping long-term rates from going too
crazy," he said. "They need to stay easy ... We've got really
low inflation in this country."
Policymakers, however, might have a hard time making the
case that fresh thresholds will not simply be updated again and
again. It "might cause us to lose credibility for the whole
endeavor of having thresholds," Bullard said.
They "are not to be abrogated lightly," he told reporters on
Nov. 21. "If we move them around then markets would start to
wonder whether we'll move them again if data suggested we didn't
have the right number that was convenient at that point in
time."
(Reporting by Ann Saphir and Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Tim
Ahmann and Leslie Adler)