SAN FRANCISCO Nov 24 Conflicting signals from
economic data are making it hard for the U.S. Federal Reserve to
use a well-known rule of thumb to set monetary policy, according
to a San Francisco Fed study published on Monday.
The so-called Taylor rule, named after its author Stanford
University professor John Taylor, generates an estimate for the
appropriate level of interest rates based on the rate of
inflation and the level of economic slack.
For much of the time since the Great Recession, the Taylor
rule suggested the Fed push the policy rate well below zero to
bring the economy back to health; since negative interest rates
are difficult to engineer, the Fed resorted to unconventional
methods of policy easing including massive bond-buying programs.
The Fed wound down its latest bond-buying stimulus last
month, but is not expected to begin to raise rates from their
current near-zero levels until the middle of next year.
Lately, the Taylor rule has generated very different policy
rates depending on which measure of economic slack is used, the
authors of the Fed study show.
Using the gap between the economy's potential rate of growth
and its actual growth, the Taylor rule currently suggests a
policy rate that's about a half of a percentage point below
zero, the paper shows.
But using the gap between the actual unemployment rate and
the lowest unemployment rate the economy can withstand without
generating inflation, the Taylor rule currently prescribes a
policy rate of about 1.5 percent, the paper shows.
"Determining whether the economy is overheating or
underperforming is critical for monetary policy," Early Elias,
Helen Irvin and Oscar Jorda, the authors of the paper, wrote.
"Our analysis highlights the difficulties of using the Taylor
rule as a practical guide to implementing monetary policy in
real time."
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Paul Simao)