* Texas Republican aims to focus Fed on inflation, dollar
value
* Bill could prove rallying point for Fed critics in
Congress
* Brady wants to give more voting power to regional Fed
banks
By David Lawder
WASHINGTON, Feb 23 Seeking to make good on
past threats in Congress to rein in the Federal Reserve's
powers, a prominent Republican lawmaker said on Thursday he will
introduce legislation to focus the U.S. central bank on a single
mandate to fight inflation and protect the dollar's value.
Representative Kevin Brady, vice chairman of the Joint
Economic Committee, said in a statement his "Sound Dollar Act"
aims to "maintain the purchasing power of the dollar in order to
foster long-term economic growth and stability." He plans to
formally introduce it in early March.
The Fed since the 1970s has had two mandates - to maintain
stability and promote maximum employment - but the latter came
under fire from some members of Congress after the Fed started
buying hundreds of billions of dollars worth of Treasury and
mortgage bonds to push down borrowing rates.
Many Republicans have derided the so-called quantitative
easing program as "printing money" and say it has devalued the
dollar, driving up commodity prices and setting the stage for a
nasty bout of future inflation.
The Fed's aggressive actions to fight stubbornly high
unemployment rates in recent years have been seen by some as
straying into fiscal policy - traditionally the responsibility
of Congress - and Brady's bill aims to clear up any confusion by
stripping the Fed of its jobs mandate.
Many central banks, including the European Central Bank,
focus singularly on inflation in their policy decisions.
While the legislation is unlikely to pass both the
Republican-controlled House of Representatives and the
Democrat-controlled Senate during a hotly contested election
year, it could provide a new rallying point for the Fed's
critics in Congress.
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke took a lot of heat from Congress
over the Treasury bond buying program a year ago, but efforts to
change the dual mandate never gained momentum.
This year, the Fed took a step that could placate some
critics by setting an inflation target of 2 percent annually.
While this could help ease fears that the Fed would not put too
much emphasis on growth, Bernanke said it would not take
precedence over its employment goals.
"We are a dual-mandate central bank. We put equal weight on
price stability," he told a news conference in January.
Brady - a congressman from Texas, also home to perennial Fed
critic and presidential candidate Ron Paul - also proposed to
"end too big to fail" by reining in the Fed's powers to rescue
financial institutions.
The legislation also would include all 12 regional Federal
Reserve Bank presidents as voting members of the Fed's
policy-setting committee, a move that would dilute the Fed
chairman's influence over monetary policy decisions.
Currently, only the New York Fed president and four other
rotating regional bank presidents vote on the Federal Open
Market Committee. Most of the dissenters on Fed decisions in
recent years have been regional bank presidents, who are chosen
by local business people in the communities they serve.
The remaining seven seats are occupied by the Fed chairman
and Federal Reserve Board members, who have tended to vote with
Bernanke on policy decisions.