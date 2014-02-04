WASHINGTON Feb 4 Three of President Barack
Obama's nominees to serve on the U.S. Federal Reserve Board will
likely appear before a U.S. Senate Banking Committee during the
last week of February, a committee aide said on Tuesday.
A nominations hearing is likely to be scheduled in the last
week of the month for former Bank of Israel Governor Stanley
Fischer, tapped to be vice chairman of the Fed, the aid said.
The committee will also hear from Fed nominee Lael Brainard,
who was recently the U.S. Treasury's top official for
international affairs. Fed Governor Jerome Powell is the third
nominee, renominated by Obama as his current term ended on
January 31.
(Reporting By Margaret Chadbourn)