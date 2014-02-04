WASHINGTON Feb 4 Three of President Barack Obama's nominees to serve on the U.S. Federal Reserve Board will likely appear before a U.S. Senate Banking Committee during the last week of February, a committee aide said on Tuesday.

A nominations hearing is likely to be scheduled in the last week of the month for former Bank of Israel Governor Stanley Fischer, tapped to be vice chairman of the Fed, the aid said.

The committee will also hear from Fed nominee Lael Brainard, who was recently the U.S. Treasury's top official for international affairs. Fed Governor Jerome Powell is the third nominee, renominated by Obama as his current term ended on January 31. (Reporting By Margaret Chadbourn)